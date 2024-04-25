Putnam County Murder Suspect Indicted

A Putnam County Grand Jury has indicted a man accused of a deadly shooting at a business in Leipsic.

Konner Dunklee is facing charges of aggravated murder, murder, and attempted murder.

There was no bond set for Dunklee.

A pretrial hearing has been set for May 20 in Putnam County Common Pleas Court.

At 4:05 p.m. on April 18, the sheriff’s office received 911 calls about shots being fired at Kitchen Enterprises Trucking Company on Pro Tec Parkway.

When law enforcement and medical personnel arrived they found 30-year-old Farrah Croninger, of Deshler, deceased.

54-year-old Michael Kitchen, of Ottawa, was also injured and transported to a hospital.

Authorities say the suspect, Konner Dunklee, 26, of Lima, fled the scene in a vehicle.

He was pursued by several police agencies and apprehended in Allen County.