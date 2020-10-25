Putnam County Pursuit Ends In Lima

A man is facing charges after allegedly leading authorities on a pursuit with his young child in the vehicle.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to 212 North High Street in Columbus Grove around 11 p.m. Friday to investigate an incident that was reported as a kidnapping.

The sheriff’s office says they learned that Michael B. Strykul, 52, and Dorothy A. Selhorst, 43, have a 4-year-old child together and that Michael took the child during an argument with Dorothy.

Deputies say they tried to stop Michael’s vehicle and a pursuit ensued that later ended in Lima after his vehicle was disabled from stop sticks.

The sheriff’s office says the child was okay and was returned to its mother.

Authorities say Strykul was taken into custody and is being held at the Putnam County Jail on charges of failure to comply with a police officer and operating a vehicle intoxicated, and additional charges are pending.