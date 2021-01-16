Putnam County Readies For Phase 1B Vaccine Rollout

The Putnam County Health Department and the Putnam County EMA are coordinating efforts to administer the COVID-19 vaccine in the county.

The first clinic for Phase 1B of the state’s vaccination plan offered by the PCHD will be held on Wednesday, January 20th.

This clinic is for those age 80 and older only.

Due to the limited amount of vaccine the health department is receiving, the clinic is by appointment only.

The health department says the clinic will not be held at the Putnam County Health Department office and walk-ins will be turned away at the door.

“Unfortunately, because vaccines are a scarce resource right now, it will take some time to provide vaccine to those that want it,” the health department said.

People on the wait list will be contacted as soon as possible for an appointment.

People over 80 who are not yet on the wait list can call 419-538-7001 to be placed on the list.

The call center is open 9 – 2, and will not be open on Monday, January 18th.

The health department says Mercy Health is also providing the vaccine to those 80 and over at the Putnam County Medical Center.

Appointments are required and people can call 419-996-5000 or their Mercy Health provider for more information.