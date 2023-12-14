Putnam County Receives Manufacturing Workforce Grant

(From The Workforce Partnership of Putnam County)

The Workforce Partnership of Putnam County (WPPC) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a significant grant by the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation to support the development of additional workforce activities to benefit Putnam County and the region.

“We are honored to receive this grant from the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation, which validates our ongoing workforce efforts,” said Karl Schimmoeller, director of the WPPC.

“This funding will enable us to continue to prepare, connect and grow an adaptive, highly skilled manufacturing workforce for Putnam County.”

The grant will fund the following: – Workforce activities with K-12 schools. – Adult training for entry level manufacturing positions. – A website and marketing materials for the WPPC.

This grant program is only available to industry sector partnerships like the WPPC.

24 ISP grants were issues throughout the state.

Without the foresight of the Putnam County CIC, Putnam County OMJ/JFS and the Putnam County Commissioners to create the WPPC, there would not have been an opportunity to bring these tax dollars home to Putnam County.

This is the 2nd grant the WPPC has been awarded in 2023.