Putnam County Returns To Red Level On COVID Alert Map

Putnam County moved from the Orange level 2 to the Red level 3 in the updated county-by-county COVID alert map.

The Putnam County Health Department said the county’s rate increased to 221.49 per 100,000 people due to a spike of cases last week.

Health officials are asking residents to continue wearing masks when in public places, practice social distancing when around others and avoid large gatherings.

Hancock County is still at the Red level 3 on the latest map.

Red level 3 is defined as very high exposure and spread of the virus.

Franklin County is now on the state’s COVID-19 watchlist for turning from Red level 3 to Purple level 4.

Purple level 4 is defined as severe exposure and spread of the virus.