Putnam County Schoolkids Attend Farm Safety Event

3rd and 4th graders from across Putnam County are making the trip to the Gerding Farm in Ottawa this week for Farm Safety Days.

Ruth Gerding says they couldn’t have it last year because of the pandemic and this is the 21st annual Farm Safety event.

She says it wouldn’t be possible to put it on without all the dedicated presenters.

And she says it’s nice to see that the lessons stick with the kids years later.

The visit starts with a mock ATV crash and full EMS response including a life-flight helicopter coming in for a landing.

The event is traditionally for 3rd graders but since they didn’t have a chance to do it last year because of the pandemic they were able to enjoy it this year as 4th graders.

The event featured a variety of presenters from Putnam County talking about everything from water/pond safety to lawnmower safety to gun safety.