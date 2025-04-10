Putnam County Schoolkids Learn Farm Safety At Annual Event
3rd graders from across Putnam County are making the trip to the Gerding Farm in Ottawa this week for Farm Safety Days.
The visit starts with a mock ATV crash and full EMS response including a life-flight helicopter coming in for a landing.
The event also features a variety of presenters from Putnam County talking about everything from water/pond safety to lawnmower safety to gun safety.
“Thank you Ruth and Dale Gerding for doing this the last 26 years,” said the Putnam County Office of Public Safety.