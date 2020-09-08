Putnam County Still Has Highest COVID Rate In State

Governor DeWine says Putnam County still has the highest occurrence of COVID-19 cases in the state based on population.

In his Tuesday coronavirus update, the governor said Putnam County had 301.2 cases per 100,000 people from August 25th through September 7th.

The rate is an increase from 233.3 cases per 100,000 from the previous week.

During the August 25th through September 7th timeframe 102 cases were reported.

State data shows Putnam County has had a total of 422 cases and 17 deaths.

Putnam County is at the “red” alert level, or level three, on the state’s COVID-19 county by county alert map.

Hancock County is still at level two, or the “orange” level.