Putnam County Woman Seriously Injured In Crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a woman from Ottawa was seriously injured in a crash in Williams County.

The Defiance Post of the Highway Patrol says Danielle Nieto, 28, was driving an SUV northbound on County Road 6 Wednesday night when she went off the right side of the road, over-corrected, and then the vehicle overturned.

Nieto suffered serious injuries and was flown by a medical helicopter to a hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The Highway Patrol says she was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.