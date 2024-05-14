Putnam Habitat For Humanity Accepting New Homeownership Applications

(From Putnam County Habitat for Humanity)

Putnam County Habitat for Humanity (PCHFH) will begin accepting applications for the 15th partner family with the organization’s New Homeownership program. The next enrollment period is May 15 to June 28, 2024, for a new home that will be built in Ottawa. The home will be completed in 2025.

To be considered as an applicant for this new home, interested individuals must complete the current New Homeownership application and return it to the PCHFH office with the following documents:

Last two consecutive years of most recent federal tax returns files (first two pages only, signed by applicant(s))

Eight weeks of pay stubs for each applicant

Documentation of other household income (e.g. social security, disability, food stamps and child support)

Applications are available to download at www.putnamohhabitat.org. You may also request a printed application by calling 419-523-9621 or visiting the PCHFH office at 150 N. Oak Street, Ottawa, OH 45875 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

Following an initial review, all applicants will receive a letter confirming eligibility for further consideration or a letter stating why the application is denied for this build cycle. The review process can take up to 30 days. All applicants selected to continue in the application process will be asked to complete a Department of Agriculture (USDA) loan application.

Since its inception in 2009, PCHFH has built 13 new homes and rebuilt an entire house. Homeowners purchase their homes through low- or zero-interest mortgages provided by PCHFH or through USDA direct loans. Critical home repair projects completed by Putnam County Habitat for Humanity include bathroom remodels, roof repairs and replacements, electrical repairs, window replacements, wheelchair ramp additions and replacements.