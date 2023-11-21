Putnam Habitat For Humanity Dedicating 14th Home

(From Putnam County Habitat for Humanity)

On Sunday, November 26, the 14th Putnam County Habitat for Humanity (PCHFH) home will be dedicated at 307 West Oak Street, Continental. The public is invited to attend an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. During that time, visitors can tour the new home and appreciate the fine craftsmanship skills employed by PCHFH volunteers and local industry. The dedication ceremony will follow at 4:30 p.m.

In July, the Dudgeon family broke ground on the 14th Putnam County Habitat for Humanity home. The family partnered in the construction of this house which will be dedicated on November 26.

Since its inception in 2009, PCHFH has built 12 new homes and rebuilt an entire house. Homeowners purchase their homes through low- or zero-interest mortgages provided by PCHFH or through USDA direct loans. Critical home repair projects completed by Putnam County Habitat for Humanity include bathroom remodels, roof repairs and replacements, electrical repairs, window replacements, wheelchair ramp additions and replacements.

Visit www.putnamohhabitat.org to find out more about PCHFH, call 419-523-9621 or visit the PCHFH office at 150 N. Oak Street, Ottawa, OH 45875 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., Monday through Thursday.