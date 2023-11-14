Putnam Habitat Holding ‘Soup For Shelter’ Fundraiser

(From Putnam County Habitat for Humanity)

When you enter the holiday-decorated Schroeder Center for the Arts on December 1, you can sample a variety of soups, breads and desserts while supporting Putnam County Habitat for Humanity’s (PCHFH) mission for safe, decent, affordable housing throughout Putnam County. “Soup for Shelter” will take place at the Schroeder Center for the Arts at 162 W. Main St., Ottawa, from 4 to 7:30 p.m. This event will be an evening of hearty feasting that features soup bowls made by local school students, teachers and artists.

“Hand-made bowls are being created for us by students and faculty at Miller City-New Cleveland High School, Fort Jennings High School, the University of Findlay, Bluffton University and Ohio Northern University,” says Anne Coburn-Griffis, PCHFH’s Executive Director. “Several local artists, including Continental’s Brandon Knott, are also donating their work. Adults will have their choice of one of these beautiful bowls, although we’ll have disposable bowls on hand to sample all the soups.”

(Above, Elizabeth Freund, a senior at Fort Jennings High School, works on a hand-made bowl for Habitat’s Soup for Shelter fundraiser)

While ticketholders dine, they can vote for their favorite soup. The winner of the evening’s soup cook-off will take home a golden bowl created by mosaic artist Martha Erchenbrecher.

“Each soup chef has been invited to decorate their table to attract more votes,” says Coburn-Griffis, adding that there will be ingredient lists posted with each soup. “Maybe the cooks will share their recipes, too.”

“Soup for Shelter” tickets for adults are $25. Adult tickets include one handmade bowl, one soup cook-off vote, and all the samples they can eat until the crockpots are empty. Tickets are also available for $5 for children aged 4 to 12; children under 3 admitted free (does not include the hand-made bowl.) Tickets are available online at www.putnamohhabitat.org, at the PCHFH office at 150 N. Oak Street, Ottawa, Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. and on December 1 at the door.

Since its inception in 2009, PCHFH has built 12 new homes and rebuilt an entire house. Homeowners purchase their homes through low- or zero-interest mortgages provided by PCHFH or through USDA direct loans. Critical home repair projects completed by Putnam County Habitat for Humanity include bathroom remodels, roof repairs and replacements, electrical repairs, window replacements, wheelchair ramp additions and replacements.