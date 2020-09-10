Putnam, Hancock Counties Hold Steady In Latest COVID Map

Putnam County and Hancock County stayed at their previous level in the latest COVID-19 alert map that was released on Thursday.

Putnam County was still at level 3, or the red level, while Hancock County is still level 2, or orange.

Lucas County was dropped from level 3 to level 2.

According to state data, Putnam County has had 445 cases and 17 deaths.

Putnam County for a few weeks now has had the highest occurrence of COVID-19 in the state based on population.

Hancock Public Health is reporting 583 total cases and seven deaths from the virus.

Hancock County health officials say if people continue to wear a mask, wash their hands and follow social distancing guidelines we could get bumped down to level one, or the yellow level.