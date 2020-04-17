Racetrack Owner Plans To Reopen Before Being Allowed

An Ohio racetrack owner says he’s going to reopen with or without government permission.

Bill Bader Jr. owns Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk.

He took to Facebook this week to announce he’s going to start holding events again even if he doesn’t have the all-clear from the state, saying “I’m not asking, I’m opening.”

Bader told CNN that the business closures in Ohio were an “overreaction” and says he’ll release a race schedule next week.

(picture courtesy of Summit Motorsports Park on Facebook)