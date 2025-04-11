Railroad Crossings Closed Due To Train Accident In Findlay

Some railroad crossings in Findlay are closed due to an accident involving a train Friday morning, the police department said.

The police department said there is a CSX train stopped in the city due to the accident involving a pedestrian and all railroad crossings from East Lincoln Street north to George Street are closed.

Drivers will need to find alternate routes.

The accident occurred at 6:54 a.m., police said.

An estimated length of time for when the train will be moving again was not given.