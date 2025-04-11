Local News Powered by VisitFindlay.com News Alerts WFIN Top Story 

Railroad Crossings Closed Due To Train Accident In Findlay

Local News

Some railroad crossings in Findlay are closed due to an accident involving a train Friday morning, the police department said.

The police department said there is a CSX train stopped in the city due to the accident involving a pedestrian and all railroad crossings from East Lincoln Street north to George Street are closed.

Drivers will need to find alternate routes.

The accident occurred at 6:54 a.m., police said. 

An estimated length of time for when the train will be moving again was not given.