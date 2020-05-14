Raise The Bar Appoints New Manager To Lead Organization

Raise the Bar – Hancock County has a new manager.

The Board of Directors has appointed Tricia Valasek to the role.

She’ll take over from Laurie Zydonik, who recently accepted a new position with Marathon Petroleum.

Valasek was most recently Grants Manager at the University of Findlay.

The Board of Directors is excited to announce the appointment of Tricia Valasek as the new Manager for the organization effective on May 25th. Mrs. Valasek brings a wealth of experience to the role including serving as Senior Project Director for the National Association of Local Boards of Health and most recently as Grants Manager at the University of Findlay.

As co-founder of the Center for Civic Engagement at the University of Findlay, Tricia has played an active role in assisting local community coalitions working to address a variety of complex social issues, including workforce. This has allowed her to develop strong relationships with key partners throughout Hancock County and the state.

She has served as co-chair of Raise the Bars Pre-K Subcommittee, been a champion for Leader in Me expansion county-wide and written state grants for Raise the Bar in order to help expand local workforce strategies. Tricia is also a Trustee for the Hancock Historical Museum and is a Community Coalition Trainer/Facilitator.

Tricia will be assuming the duties of Laurie Zydonik, who previously led the organization and recently accepted a new position with Marathon Petroleum Company. “Laurie has been an incredible resource for our community and has created instrumental programs that have helped our Children and Young Adults to prepare them with important life skills in collaboration with our educational system” said Ed Kurt, Findlay City Schools Superintendent.

Raise the Bar is also the first to have a chapter of Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (FAME) in the State of Ohio, in an alliance with Owens Community College. This program is a great step to prepare new employees for advanced learning while being employed directly with local manufacturers, as they gain credits toward their advanced degree.

Primary funding comes from the Community Foundation, The United Way, Findlay/Hancock County Economic Development, Hancock County Commissioners and the City of Findlay.

Want to learn more about Raise the Bar and help?

Please reach out to Board President at [email protected]

Raise the Bar is a workforce partnership of education, business, social services and community leaders focused on aligning and integrating the Hancock County, Ohio community learning system. Raise the Bar Hancock County is a 501(c) (3) not-for-profit organization with a mission to “Prepare and connect, through education and training, an adaptive workforce for Findlay-Hancock County to meet emerging employment needs.”