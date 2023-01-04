Raise The Bar Hancock County Awarded Third State Grant

Raise the Bar Hancock County has received a third grant from the Ohio Office of Workforce Transformation.

Raise the Bar is among 13 workforce partnerships across Ohio receiving a total of $2.45 million in competitive grant funds through the Industry Sector Partnership Grant program.

Raise the Bar also was selected for the grant in 2021 and 2022.

“We are honored to receive our third round of $250,000 to invest back into Hancock County’s workforce development strategy. Continued progress on our short- and long-term activities that will build our community!” said Tricia Valasek, Raise the Bar’s Executive Director.

Industry Sector Partnerships are designed to develop regional workforce strategies, with the goal of driving collaboration between local businesses, education and training providers, and community stakeholders. These grants will help support the operations of both new and existing Industry Sector Partnerships around Ohio.

The program supports local collaborations that help bring Ohioans into the workforce pipeline while meeting the needs of job creators and the local economy.

The selected partnerships will focus on multiple in-demand industry sectors including information technology, manufacturing, healthcare, transportation and aerospace.