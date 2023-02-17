Raise The Bar Hancock County Holding Career Expo Series

Raise the Bar Hancock County will be hosting three career expos to expose local high school students to potential career paths and employment opportunities in the Findlay-Hancock County community.

This initiative is by way of school districts that seek more opportunities for students to interact with local employers.

The expos will allow students and their chaperone teachers to tour workplaces, hear from current employees in different positions, and engage with the training providers who can put them on a path towards employment.

Raise the Bar Hancock County Executive Director Tricia Valasek says they are really excited to offer this career expo series for grades 9 – 12.

On February 28, Raise the Bar will partner with the Findlay-Hancock County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, the Hancock Hotel, and the Hancock Historical Museum to host local students at these facilities for a career focus in hospitality and tourism.

Additionally, professors from The University of Findlay and Bowling Green State University will act as panelists for a Q&A discussion during the event.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and includes lunch for registered attendees.

Then, on March 30, students will again have the opportunity to learn more about careers in the finance industry.

Finally, on May 11, students will receive tours and presentations from local healthcare employees and key professionals.