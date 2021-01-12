Raise The Bar – Hancock County Receives State Grant

Raise the Bar – Hancock County has received a $250,000 grant from the state to accelerate workforce development efforts in the county.

Raise the Bar is among a limited number of awardees in the new Industry Sector Partnership Grant Program, which is administered through the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation and the Ohio Development Services Agency.

Raise the Bar Executive Director Tricia Valasek says this state funding will allow Raise the Bar to simultaneously reach educators, parents, employers, job seekers, and students.

She says the grant support will positively impact existing programs, including Leader in Me, Manufacturing Day for middle school students, career and college day for high school students, and earn-and-learn pathways like OH! FAME.

Raise the Bar is also seeking to pilot a new career assessment process to place high school students with companies/mentors that align to individual interests and aptitudes.

Tricia has more details on how the community will benefit from the grant money below, and you can learn more about Raise the Bar – Hancock County by clicking here.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced the grant recipients during the governor’s Tuesday afternoon COVID update.