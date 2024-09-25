‘Raise The Bar’ Holding Career Event For Hancock County’s 8th Graders

Raise the Bar Hancock County will be holding its inaugural Career Connections Day.

The event will be held on October 4th at Owens Community College in Findlay.

More than 800 Hancock County 8th graders will have a chance to meet with dozens of area employers.

Career Connections Day gives students an opportunity to engage with local employers based on their career interest/assessment results.

Raise the Bar Director Tricia Valasek and Workforce Program Specialist Ashley Stepec-Bibler were on with WFIN’s Chris Oaks to discuss the event.

The event expands upon Hancock County’s successful Manufacturing Day (occurring in 2018, 2019, and 2022) to now include employers representing the diversity of career clusters present throughout Hancock County.