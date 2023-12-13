Raise The Bar Secures 4th Consecutive Workforce Grant

(From Raise the Bar Hancock County)

Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted, Director of the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation, announced Raise the Bar® as one of the 26 workforce partnerships that will receive funding through the Industry Sector Partnership (ISP) Grant.

The program supports collaborations that help bring Ohioans into the workforce pipeline while meeting the needs of job creators and the local economy.

This announcement marks Raise the Bar’s 4th consecutive ISP award.

Over the next 18 months, Raise the Bar will focus on helping job seekers and employers in the manufacturing, transportation, and logistics sectors.

Strategies will expand employer and educator engagement, increase awareness of industries and occupations, and increase accessibility and attainment of industry credentials.

“It’s an honor to be among the partnerships receiving these grant funds,” shared Tricia Valasek, Raise the Bar’s executive director.

Valasek continued, “Our community’s workforce development strategies are data informed and designed to meet our employers’ needs, today and into the future. We look forward to continuing our excellence in work, and we are very grateful for the employers and partners who support us in our efforts.”

Efforts that will unfold during this funding round include the launching of a data dashboard, giving robust insight into the metrics that inform the county of its current and future talent pool; the mapping of partners and funding available throughout Ohio to assist employers with training employees; the continuation of the wildly successful Career Expo Series and Summer Educator Experience, supporting teachers and students in grades K-12; and creation of marketing and branding materials that highlight Hancock County as a place to work in manufacturing and transportation.

About Raise the Bar®: Raise the Bar® prepares and connects an adaptive workforce for Findlay-Hancock County through education and training. The organization strives to meet emerging employment needs, fostering a thriving community of skilled professionals. Details on Raise the Bar® available at www.raisethebarhancock.org.

About the Industry Sector Partnership Grants: Industry Sector Partnerships are designed to develop regional workforce strategies, with the goal of driving collaboration between local businesses, education and training providers, and community stakeholders. Ohio has invested $12.5 million in Industry Sector Partnerships over the last four years.