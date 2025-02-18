Raise The Bar’s 11th WorkAdvance Cohort Completes Program

Raise the bar Hancock County is congratulating the members of its 11th WorkAdvance cohort on their graduation from the program.

“Held at Owens Community College Findlay Campus, this special ceremony marked another group of graduates ready to take the next step in their careers with new skills, confidence, and connections,” said Raise the Bar Executive Director Tricia Valasek.

Hancock County’s WorkAdvance program requires eligible individuals to participate in a two-week training. The training covers job readiness skills; math refreshers; and technical training such as safety, robotics, machining, quality, troubleshooting, and assembly. Participants will interact with instructors to gain familiarity and comfort with the expectations of local manufacturing workplaces.

At the end of the training, partnering manufacturers will interview participants and potentially offer positions on their teams.

“A huge congratulations to each graduate! Your dedication and hard work have led you to this moment, and we can’t wait to see where your journey takes you next.”