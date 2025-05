Rally in the Alley returns at the end of May

The popular series put on by the Findlay-Hancock County Chamber of Commerce begins on May 30th.

It is held at Latham Courtyard in the 500 block of South Main Street in downtown Findlay on Fridays from 5 to 8 p.m. from May 30 through July 25.

“Join us for live music, snacks, and libations in downtown Findlay!”

See the full schedule below.