Rally In The Alley Returning This Summer

Rally in the Alley is returning this summer on Friday nights in downtown Findlay.

The Findlay-Hancock County Chamber of Commerce says it’s partnering with the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts to bring Rally in the Alley back to downtown Findlay.

Rally in the Alley will be held in the MCPA parking lot beginning on Friday, June 11th with Hipnotix.

Get more details and the full schedule by clicking here.

Pictured above is Athen Ry performing an outdoor concert at MCPA in October.

They will be performing at the July 30th Rally in the Alley.