Rally In The Alley Returning This Summer
Rally in the Alley is returning this summer on Friday nights in downtown Findlay.
The Findlay-Hancock County Chamber of Commerce says it’s partnering with the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts to bring Rally in the Alley back to downtown Findlay.
Rally in the Alley will be held in the MCPA parking lot beginning on Friday, June 11th with Hipnotix.
Get more details and the full schedule by clicking here.
Pictured above is Athen Ry performing an outdoor concert at MCPA in October.
They will be performing at the July 30th Rally in the Alley.
Rally is back this summer! We've partnered with @MCPAFindlay to bring Rally in the Alley back to @DowntownFindlay! The larger venue will allow for increased social distancing to ensure the comfort of everyone! Full details & lineup: https://t.co/RyXvQiCYFf pic.twitter.com/XN1uiJ8WjR
— Findlay-Hancock County Chamber (@FndlyHanChamber) May 18, 2021