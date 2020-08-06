Rally To Stand Up For Victims Of Childhood Sexual Abuse

A rally was held outside the Hancock County Courthouse in Findlay to stand up for the survivors of childhood sexual abuse and to call for stronger penalties for offenders.

The rally was organized by Tabitha (on the left), who says people need to realize it happens more often than you would think and it’s usually people you wouldn’t expect.

The person Tabitha is referring to is Joshua Rebarchek, her ex-boyfriend, who has been indicted by a Hancock County Grand Jury on child pornography charges, domestic assault and assaulting a police officer.

Tabitha says she was shocked by what she found on his phone earlier this year.

Rebarchek (pictured below) has a pre-trial hearing set for Friday.

Tabitha says she wants the courts to know that her daughter deserves justice.

“She’s doing great, she’s a really strong girl and I’m really proud of her.”

People at the rally were chanting “No more 1 in 4” referring to the statistic that 1 in 4 women were sexually abused by the time they turned 18-years-old.