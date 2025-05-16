Ramp Closures On Interstate 75

(From the Ohio Department of Transportation)

HANCOCK COUNTY: Interstate 75/State Route 235 pavement repair

Interstate 75/State Route 235 interchange will have ramp closures on Tuesday, May 20, for pavement repairs:

I-75 northbound entrance ramp and I-75 southbound exit ramp from 7 a.m. – noon.

I-75 southbound entrance ramp and I-75 northbound exit ramp from noon – 2 p.m.

View on OHGO: https://www.ohgo.com/nw-ohio?lt=40.91374461218287&ln=-83.82346494817062&z=16&ls=incident,construction,construction-future,camera