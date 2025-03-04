‘Reading Victorian Architecture’ Topic Of Museum Lecture

(From the Hancock Historical Museum)

The Hancock Historical Museum invites the public to its upcoming Brown Bag Lecture presented by Eastman & Smith LTD. at 12 p.m. Thursday, March 6, 2025.

The featured presentation, “Reading Victorian Architecture,” will be delivered by Joshua Dubbert, Historian at the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums.

As Dubbert describes it, when we think of Victorian buildings, what usually comes to mind is big, rambling houses with towers and colorful gingerbread woodwork.

Though these are certainly characteristics of Victorian structures, building styles varied greatly from one decade to the next.

This program illustrates the many stylistic shifts during the Victorian Era (1837- 1901) by introducing some of its influential architects and demonstrating how to “read” a building to see how and when it fits into its specific timeframe.

Dubbert’s research focuses on Victorian America, particularly its culture, art, architecture, and the era’s presidents.

He enjoys giving public programs and tours of the Hayes Home, sharing the fascinating history of Hayes, his presidency, his family and his era.

The lecture will last approximately 45 minutes to an hour, with ample time for questions and discussion.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own lunches to enjoy during the program.

Admission is free for museum members and $3 for non-members.

The Brown Bag Lecture Series takes place on the first Thursday of every month at the Hancock Historical Museum, located at 422 West Sandusky Street in Findlay.

Each lecture highlights topics of historical and cultural significance to Hancock County and Ohio.

No registration is required.

For more information, please contact the Hancock Historical Museum at (419) 423-4433 or visit www.hancockhistoricalmuseum.org.