Recipient Of Rotary’s Dick Daugherty Scholarship Announced

(From the Findlay Rotary Club)

Paige Ouwenga has been selected as the 2025 recipient of the Richard E. “Dick” Daugherty Scholarship. Ouwenga is a 2025 graduate of Findlay High School and is the daughter of Karen Ouwenga. She plans to attend Kent State University in the fall to pursue a degree in Communications/Broadcasting.

During high school, she earned a place on the Distinguished Honor Roll and was actively involved in the Findlay High School choir, as well as the bowling and gymnastics teams. She also dedicated time to volunteering with the Miracle League.

The Richard E. “Dick” Daugherty Scholarship fund was endowed by The Findlay Publishing Company and the Findlay Rotary Club in 2004 in honor of Daugherty, who passed away in 2008. He had spent more than 50 years with the company. Daugherty had been recognized as “Mr. Findlay Rotary.” Dick was the first recipient of the Findlay Rotary Lifetime Achievement Award. The award has since been named the Richard E. Daugherty Lifetime Achievement Award. The Richard E. “Dick” Daugherty Scholarship is designated for students studying art, including graphic design, music, dance, theatre or speech (broadcasting).

Anyone wishing to contribute to The Richard E. “Dick” Daugherty Scholarship Fund may contact The Community Foundation at 101 West Sandusky Street, Suite 207 Findlay OH 45840 or call (419) 425-1100.

The Findlay Rotary Club was founded in 1920 and is a member of Rotary International, an association of Rotary clubs around the world, which today numbers almost 32,000 clubs in over 200 countries. The Rotary Club of Findlay was founded by the city’s leaders in 1920, and continues with the leaders of today. The Club also sponsors the Rotaract Club at The University of Findlay.