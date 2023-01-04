Record High Temperature For Findlay

Findlay set a weather record on Tuesday.

WTOL-11 Meteorologist Chris Vickers posted on his social media that Findlay reached 64 degrees on Tuesday afternoon, which set a new record.

The previous record of 62 degrees was set in 1950.

He said Findlay’s record high on Tuesday was 20 to 30 degrees higher than the temps around Toledo because of the lake breeze there.

Findlay’s weather on Wednesday is looking mostly cloudy with a shower possible and a high of 57, and then cloudy and cooler on Thursday with a high around 40.