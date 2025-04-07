Record Number Of Donors Support UF Day Of Giving

(From the University of Findlay)

University of Findlay alumni, friends, faculty, staff, students, and the local community came together on Day of Giving 2025 to support “the full Findlay experience” for a new generation of Oilers – and they also set several new records in campus philanthropy.

“We are very pleased to announce that a record number of 580 generous donors have collectively raised $220,766 to make a difference for all UF students,” said Kenneth McIntyre Jr., vice president for University advancement. “These gifts to the Findlay Fund transform students’ lives, make higher education more affordable, and enrich the student experience.”

UF had set a goal of reaching 500 donors to participate this year, according to Madelynn Greenslade, ’21, director of annual giving.

As a special incentive, a group of UF Board of Trustees members collectively provided $56,500 in matching gifts. Trustee Dr. William Kose offered $15,000 to match $1 for each $1 donated to the Findlay Fund.

Trustee Chuck Bills and his wife Dee Dee contributed $5,000 to match gifts to the Findlay Fund. In addition, their company, Ohio Logistics, gave $20,000 to challenge the first 100 donors and 100 alumni to make gifts.

Trustee Marian Lowe ’97 contributed $10,000 for a Dean’s Challenge to reward the three colleges that raised the most money on Day of Giving. Those funds were awarded to the College of Business, College of Pharmacy, and College of Education.

Trustee Angela Brown ’92 gave $5,000 in matching funds for the Findlay Forward Scholarship. Trustee Pastor Lance Finley made a $500 matching gift for Campus Ministries and $500 matching gift for Oilers Club. Trustee Chuck Daniels ’97, ’01 and his wife Darla Lammers gave a $500 matching gift for Oilers Club, as well.

“We appreciate the trustees’ advocacy in encouraging more alumni and friends to donate,” Greenslade said. She noted that many deans, staff members, retirees, and other loyal University friends made matching gifts for specific programs.

Gifts to the Findlay Fund provide Merit scholarships, student health services, facility maintenance, student technology and transportation, Oiler athletics, Campus Ministries, and more.

“Our donors understand that when they give on this day, they keep the Findlay experience vibrant and enrich the lives of UF students,” Greenslade said. “Their generosity brings talented, hard-working Oilers to campus and sees them all the way through the Arch out into the world for an exciting future.”

For more information on results and a full list of challenge and match gifts, visit dayofgiving.findlay.edu.