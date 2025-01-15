Record Number Of Snow Plows Hit Already This Winter

(ONN) – The Ohio Department of Transportation is having a record year and not in a good way.

ODOT says 28 snow plows have been hit so far this season, which is twice as many compared to last winter, and a new record for the state.

The previous record was 22.

Two plows were hit by drunk drivers.

ODOT is reminding drivers to give plows plenty of room.

“If you hit one you’re going to lose and your car is going to get pretty messed up,” said ODOT’s Brent Kovacs.

“These are big trucks. They’re carrying ten tons of salt. They have a 12 foot steel blade in front of their truck.”

ODOT is reminding drivers to keep a safe distance and don’t tailgate a plow to get extra traction from the salt.

And, if you can, try not to pass a snow plow.