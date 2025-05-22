Recycling Hub Closing During Memorial Day Holiday Weekend

(From the Hancock County Solid Waste Management District)

The Board of Hancock County Commissioners and the Hancock County Solid Waste Management District will be closing the Recycling Hub location during the Memorial Day-Holiday Weekend.

The Recycling Hub, located at 1720 E. Sandusky Street, Findlay, will be CLOSED beginning Friday, May 23rd at 5pm and will reopen Monday, May 26th by 8pm.

This decision was made with ongoing litter and contamination concerns as well as having limited service hours in respect of Memorial Day.

The Recycling Hub will resume collection hours on Monday evening for established recycling donations.

For more recycling locations please visit www.HancockEnvironment.com or follow on Facebook @HancockEnvironment.