Red Cross Assisting Family After Home Damaged In Fire

The Red Cross is providing assistance to seven people after their home was severely damaged in a fire.

The fire started at around 8 o’clock Monday night at 12606 Township Road 215, a little north of Findlay.

The Allen Township Fire Department responded to the fire, along with Washington Township, McComb and Liberty Township.

The Allen Township Fire Department said the garage area of the home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived and all the occupants were out of the home.

Firefighters say they had the blaze under control in about 20 minutes.

The fire did extensive damage to the garage area and caused smoke damage throughout the house.

Nobody was injured in the fire. The cause is under investigation.

The Red Cross is providing assistance, such as temporary lodging, food and clothing, to three adults and four children who lived in the home.