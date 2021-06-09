Red Cross Assists Family Forced From Home By Flooding

The American Red Cross of North Central Ohio responded to a call for help at a home surrounded by rising flood waters in Ottawa, following heavy rain on Tuesday.

The Red Cross provided assistance, such as temporary lodging, food and clothing for the immediate needs of two adults and three children forced from the home on Old State Route 65.

Red Cross volunteers will continue to help the those affected, providing recovery assistance, resources and referrals to community partners.

When it comes to severe weather, the Red Cross says people need to know the difference between a watch or a warning.

A flood/flash flood watch means a flood/flash flood is possible in your area.

A flood/flash flood warning means flooding/flash flooding is already occurring or will occur soon in your area.

Move immediately to higher ground or stay on high ground and follow any evacuation orders.