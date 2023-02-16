Red Cross Experiencing Urgent Need For Blood

The American Red Cross says it’s experiencing an urgent need for blood and platelet donors.

If you would like to help out, several local blood drives are coming up.

Among the local blood drives coming up is one at the Findlay Family YMCA on Friday, February 17th from 9 to 3.

There will also be a blood drive at the Findlay Moose Lodge at 1028 West Main Cross Street on Tuesday, February 21st.

