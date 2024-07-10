Red Cross Holding Open House For Renovated Findlay Offices

(From the American Red Cross North Central Ohio Chapter)

The American Red Cross of North Central Ohio will hold a ribbon cutting and open house on Thursday, July 18 to celebrate the recently completed renovations to the Findlay office.

Activities begin at 10:00am with a ribbon cutting ceremony by the Findlay-Hancock County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors, followed by an open house with tours of the building and refreshments until 2:00pm. The office is located at 125 Fair St. in Findlay.

Renovations on the Findlay office are part of a nationwide initiative by the Red Cross to update office locations across the country. “We’re very excited to share the work that’s been done to update our office and facilities,” said executive director Todd James.

“Our goal is to provide our volunteers and staff, the families we serve and our community partners who utilize our office with an accessible, comfortable and secure environment.”

James invites community members to see the updates and find out more about joining the Red Cross team. Information on volunteer opportunities will be available during the open house and Red Cross team members will be on hand to answer questions and share their experiences.