Red Cross Making Emergency Appeal For Blood Donors

The American Red Cross is making an emergency appeal for blood donors to help remedy a nationwide blood shortage.

Todd James is Executive Director of the American Red Cross of North Central Ohio in Findlay.

He said, as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rises and depletes the nation’s blood supply, the American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage.

While many people return to pre-pandemic activities and resume travel to visit loved ones, the Red Cross asks the public to remember the needs of patients this summer.

Over the last three months, the Red Cross has distributed about 75,000 more blood products to meet these needs, significantly decreasing our national blood supply.

All blood types are needed, particularly type O, as well as platelets.

With less than half a day supply of type O blood in recent weeks, there is an emergency need for type O donors.

Type O is the most needed blood group by hospitals.

One upcoming blood drive in Findlay will be at First Presbyterian Church at 2330 South Main Street on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Find a blood drive near you by clicking here.