Red Cross Of Northern Ohio Helping With Tornado Relief Efforts

The American Red Cross of Northern Ohio says it’s deeply saddened by the loss of life and incredible devastation brought by the horrific tornadoes that touched down this weekend across multiple states in the center of the country.

The Red Cross is actively beginning large relief efforts in Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Missouri to provide safe shelter, comfort and support in the face of one of the most devastating tornado outbreaks in years. Saturday night, there were at least eight emergency shelters open in Kentucky providing safe refuge to about 190 people. Shelters are also open in Tennessee.

Disaster workers from Northern Ohio – mostly volunteers – are being recruited to deploy to the affected area. In addition, two Emergency Response Vehicles from the Northern Ohio Region will be dispatched, each with a two-person crew, to deliver food, water, clean-up kits and other supplies to residents in affected areas when it is deemed safe to do so. Roads have been completely devastated in places, and we’re moving as quickly as we can to get additional volunteers, supplies and help to the hardest hit areas. With such widespread damage, we know families will need support for weeks to come and the Red Cross will be there for as long as we are needed.

The Red Cross has provided approximately 200 additional blood products to hospitals in response to these devastating tornadoes. We remain in close touch with our hospital partners throughout affected areas and stand ready to provide additional blood products as needed.

Blood donation appointments can be made by visiting www.redcrossblood.org, or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS. Financial donations to help people affected by disasters big and small can be made by visiting www.redcross.org, by calling 1-800-RED CROSS, or by texting the word DISASTER to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

The Red Cross is in need of additional volunteers who are willing to be trained and to deploy to future disasters.

A two-week commitment is typically required. Visit redcross.org/volunteertoday or call 216-431-3328 to apply.