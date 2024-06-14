Red Cross Recognizes Volunteers, Elects New Board Members

(From The American Red Cross of North Central Ohio)

The American Red Cross of North Central Ohio recognized volunteers for their work and elected new members to the Chapter’s Board of Directors Thursday night at the Volunteer Recognition Dinner and Annual Meeting held at the Sandusky Yacht Club.

Elected to the volunteer Board of Directors were Tish Keegan of Erie County, Keith Hodkinson of Seneca County, Chris Lewis of Seneca County and Joe Matuscak of Lorain County. The new members will begin their terms at the start of the Red Cross fiscal year on July 1..

The Chapter recognized volunteers for their outstanding service to the Red Cross with several awards. The Red Cross Volunteer Humanitarian Award was presented to John Lavelle of Avon Lake, a Disaster Services volunteer. Chris Raftery of Monroeville was presented the Volunteer Leadership Award and the Volunteer Spirit of Excellence Award was given to Eilene Guy of Sandusky and Pam Kimball of Norwalk.

The Red Cross Hero Award is presented annually by the North Central Ohio Chapter to an individual, company or organization for exceptional commitment to the mission of the American Red Cross and support of the North Central Ohio Chapter. This year, the award was presented to Jon Monk, a reporter for WTOL-TV in Toledo.

The final award of the evening was the Executive Director’s Challenge Coin, presented by Chapter Executive Todd James. James presented a coin to Shirley May, an administrative volunteer in the Findlay office for her outstanding work in support of Red Cross programs, services and volunteers.