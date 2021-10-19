Red Cross Recruiting Disaster Volunteers In Findlay

The American Red Cross of North Central Ohio needs local volunteers who are trained to respond to disasters in their community.

To help recruit new Disaster Action Team volunteers, the Red Cross will be holding a public information presentation on Wednesday, October 27th, 5:30 p.m. at the Hancock County office at 125 Fair Street in Findlay.

The Red Cross responds to more than 60,000 disasters every year, said Executive Director Todd James.

The majority of those disasters are local home fires.

“People see major disasters like hurricanes and wildfires in the news and they know the Red Cross is there providing shelter, food and comfort,” James said.

“But it’s here at home where we handle most of our disaster responses, helping families who have lost their homes to fire or a local flood or storm.”

James said the COVID-19 pandemic has affected their volunteer teams, like it has almost every other organization.

“We have a lot of volunteers who had to step back from helping and haven’t been able to return. It’s vital that we have trained volunteers ready to answer a call for help at all times.”

James said he knows that there is a commitment of time and effort to being a Disaster Action Team volunteer, but the return is well worth it.

“Our volunteers will tell you that the hugs they get and the feeling that comes with helping a family after a fire or other disaster is worth more than gold, knowing that on someone’s darkest day they are the light of hope.”

At the information session, attendees will learn the requirements to be a Disaster Action Team volunteer and will have the opportunity to speak with current volunteers to ask questions and learn about their experiences.

Refreshments will be provided at the event. People can attend in person or virtually. RSVPs are requested but not required for in-person attendance.

Virtual attendees will need to RSVP to receive a link to the event.

For more information or to RSVP, contact the Red Cross at [email protected] or call (216) 431-3328.

Also, the Red Cross continues to experience an emergency blood and platelet shortage that has caused the blood supply to drop to the lowest post-summer level in at least six years.

With less than a day’s supply of certain blood types in recent weeks, the Red Cross asks donors of all blood types – especially type O – to make an appointment to give blood or platelets as soon as possible to ensure patients can receive the lifesaving transfusions they rely on.

Appointments can be made by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

One of the next blood drives coming up locally will be at the Findlay Knights of Columbus at 701 West Main Cross Street on Friday, October 22nd from 11 to 5.