Red Cross Seeking Blood Donations Ahead Of Storm

The American Red Cross is asking for blood donations as northwest Ohio prepares for a winter storm this week.

The Red Cross declared a national blood crisis three weeks ago.

Many blood drives across the country have been canceled this year due to the pandemic and winter weather issues.

Jim McIntyre, with the American Red Cross Northern Ohio Region, says this is the worst blood shortage in more than a decade.

Typically, the Red Cross aims to have at least a 5-day supply of all types of blood to meet the needs of patients.

However, in recent weeks they have had less than a day of critical types of blood.

The Red Cross is hoping to see an increase of blood donations early this week in case the storm causes blood drive cancellations.

Click here to donate and to see the next local blood drives.