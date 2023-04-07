Red Cross Seeking Volunteers For Smoke Alarm Installation Event

The American Red Cross of North Central Ohio will be visiting Findlay to install smoke alarms in homes that need them and teach people about what they can do now to be prepared should a fire break out in their home.

The event on Saturday, April 29th is part of the Red Cross national Sound the Alarm event, part of the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign.

“Installing smoke alarms cuts the risk of someone dying from a home fire in half, so we’re joining with groups from across our community to install smoke alarms,” said Executive Director Todd James.

Red Cross volunteers and members of the Findlay Fire Department will partner with Marathon Petroleum employees and members of the company’s Veterans employee network to visit homes in the neighborhood north of West Main Cross to Findlay Street, east of Durrell Street to Western Avenue.

Local volunteers are needed to help. No experience is needed, all supplies will be provided, and volunteers will be trained. Registration for volunteers begins at 9 a.m. at the Hancock County Red Cross office, 125 Fair Street in Findlay.

Seven times a day someone in this country dies in a fire. The Red Cross Home Fire Campaign aims to reduce deaths and injuries from home fires by as much as 25 percent.

The Red Cross and thousands of campaign partners have helped save at least 1,664 lives and installed more than 2.5 million smoke alarms in homes across the country since the campaign launched in October 2014.