Red Cross Seeking Volunteers To Help Install Free Smoke Alarms

(From the American Red Cross of North Central Ohio)

The American Red Cross of North Central Ohio is seeking volunteers to help install free smoke alarms for local families during a Sound the Alarm home fire safety event at Riverview Terrace mobile home park in Liberty Township on Saturday, May 3.

“Sound the Alarm is a rewarding way to give back and directly help local families. It’s a day of coming together to support one another, especially those most vulnerable to home fires,” said Todd James, Executive Director. “A working smoking alarm can be the difference between survival and tragedy — and as a community, we can help our neighbors stay safe by ensuring they have these lifesaving devices.”

Those interested can register now at SoundtheAlarm.org to volunteer during the event on Saturday, May 3, 9:30 a.m.to 2 p.m. No prior experience is needed. Training will be provided at the Red Cross office, 125 Fair St. in Findlay, before volunteer teams — with members of the Red Cross and Liberty Township Fire Department — visit area homes to install smoke alarms and share fire safety information.

DONATIONS HELP PROVIDE FREE SERVICES Because of generous donations, all Red Cross services are free and available for people in need. Can’t join the event? Donate to the Red Cross at redcross.org/NOH or SoundTheAlarm.org to help people prepare for, respond to and recover from home fires — which the Red Cross responds to every eight minutes.

IF YOU NEED A SMOKE ALARM Residents in Erie, Hancock, Huron, Lorain, Putnam, Seneca or Wyandot counties who need assistance can schedule an appointment for a free smoke alarm installation by emailing [email protected] throughout the year. During the 20-minute home visit, Red Cross volunteers will also share information on the causes of home fires, how to prevent them, what to do if a fire starts and how to create an escape plan.

2,320 LIVES SAVED AND COUNTING This Sound the Alarm event is a critical part of the national Red Cross Home Fire Campaign, which has helped save at least 2,320 lives since launching in October 2014. In 2024, the North Central Ohio Chapter and local partners installed more than 800 free smoke alarms and made more than 300 households safer.