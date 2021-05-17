Red Cross: Smoke Alarms Saved Woman’s Life

The American Red Cross of North Central Ohio says an Arlington woman is among the latest lives saved through the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign.

The Red Cross says Ramona Martin escaped her home after fire broke out in the early morning hours of April 14th.

She was awakened when smoke alarms installed in 2018 by Red Cross volunteers Stephan and Valerie Mahler of Findlay sounded.

Their installation was part of the American Red Cross Home Fire Campaign, which was launched in October 2014.

Since then, the Red Cross says 875 lives have been saved following the efforts of volunteers and partners.

“I never thought it would happen to me,” Ramona said.

She credits the fire safety information she received from the Red Cross volunteers when they installed her smoke alarms for giving her the knowledge she needed to safely escape.

“You have to have an escape plan.”

People can visit SoundtheAlarm.org/noh to request a virtual education session on home fire safety and to request smoke alarm installations.

While the Red Cross has postponed in-home visits due to COVID-19 concerns, it will contact residents to schedule an appointment when we resume our in-home visits or if we are able to offer in-home installations with local fire departments.