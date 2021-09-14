Redistricting Commission Hears Gerrymandering Concerns

(ONN) Ohio lawmakers are working on the maps that will determine where and for whom Ohioans will cast future votes.

The Ohio Redistricting Commission held a hearing in which members of the community stepped up to advocate for their neighbors.

Here, House Minority Leader Emilia Strong Sykes talks about the dangers of gerrymandering.

Several people testified about the dangers of gerrymandering and asked the committee to consider certain guidelines when drawing up the new district maps.