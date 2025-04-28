Registration Open For Camp FUN!

(From Hancock County ADAMHS)

Our Summer 2025 Camp FUN will be held on June 7, 2025 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at OnTarget Outfitters in Mccomb, OH.

Camp FUN is a FREE Day camp for youth (ages 9-17) who have been impacted by addiction.

The purpose of Camp FUN is to provide positive encouragement and support for youth.

Join us as we explore a variety of activities such as archery & fishing, learn new survival skills and paint with Awakening Minds Art and more!

Transportation is available.

Click HERE to register.

Questions? Call our office at 419-424-1985 or email [email protected].