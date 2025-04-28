Local News Powered by VisitFindlay.com WFIN Top Story 

Registration Open For Camp FUN!

Local News

(From Hancock County ADAMHS)

Our Summer 2025 Camp FUN will be held on June 7, 2025 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at OnTarget Outfitters in Mccomb, OH.

Camp FUN is a FREE Day camp for youth (ages 9-17) who have been impacted by addiction.

The purpose of Camp FUN is to provide positive encouragement and support for youth.

Join us as we explore a variety of activities such as archery & fishing, learn new survival skills and paint with Awakening Minds Art and more!

Transportation is available.

Click HERE to register.

Questions? Call our office at 419-424-1985 or email [email protected].