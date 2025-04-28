Registration Open For Camp FUN!
(From Hancock County ADAMHS)
Our Summer 2025 Camp FUN will be held on June 7, 2025 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at OnTarget Outfitters in Mccomb, OH.
Camp FUN is a FREE Day camp for youth (ages 9-17) who have been impacted by addiction.
The purpose of Camp FUN is to provide positive encouragement and support for youth.
Join us as we explore a variety of activities such as archery & fishing, learn new survival skills and paint with Awakening Minds Art and more!
Transportation is available.
Click HERE to register.
Questions? Call our office at 419-424-1985 or email [email protected].