Registration Open For Findlay Halloween Parade

Registration is open for the 2021 Cops and Kids Findlay Halloween Parade.

Registration options are available for businesses, nonprofit organizations, and individuals.

Entries before midnight on September 30th will receive a discounted entry fee.

Registration will run through October 22nd.

Types of entrants include walking groups, floats, regular vehicles, and oversize vehicles (more than 45 feet).

This year’s presenting sponsor is loanDepot of Findlay.

The parade is also sponsored by South Branch Solar and Valfilm.

All band performances are sponsored by Valfilm.

The parade will be held on October 26th starting at 7 p.m.

The parade route will be Main Street from Sixth Street up to Lima Street.

Funds raised by parade sponsorships and entry fees will be used to support active, retired, and fallen FOP members and their families while building positive relationships between citizens and law enforcement through youth and community programming.

All information for the parade, including registration, maps, frequently asked questions, rules and regulations, and awards, are available by clicking here, or by calling 833-LODGE20 (833-563-4320). Email inquiries can be sent to Teresa White at [email protected]