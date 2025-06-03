Registration Open For Findlay’s 4th of July Parade

(From the Fourth of July Parade Planning Committee)

Findlay’s Independence Day Parade registration is now open. Taking place on July 4th and beginning at 11 a.m. the annual parade will step off at South Main and Lima, travel north on Main Street through Downtown Findlay, ending at the Hancock County War Memorial located at the intersection of North Main Street and Center Street.

The parade has no cost for entries. Businesses and community organizations are invited to join – all floats and vehicles are highly encouraged to display the American Flag and patriotic decorations. Military personnel, veterans, police officers, firefighters, and EMS personnel are invited as they are our heroes that served and are serving our country and community.

Children are invited to decorate their bikes, trikes, and scooters in red, white, and blue and be part of the bike parade. Children will meet for judging prior to the parade; awards will be given in various categories.

Registration for both the parade and bike parade are available at VisitFindlay.com/Fourth-of-JulyParade. Registration is due no later than July 1. Paper registration forms can be downloaded online and dropped off at The Alliance, 123 E. Main Cross St.

The Fourth of July parade is organized by a group of community volunteers. Any questions regarding the parade can be answered by calling Scott Sterling, 567-525-1612 or Mike Benavides 419-348-7922.

Other Fourth of July festivities taking place in Findlay include the July 4th Spectacular, Presented by the Hancock County Agricultural Society fireworks and day of family fun at the Hancock County Fairgrounds on July 3, and the Hancock Historical Museum’s annual Ice Cream Social following the parade on July 4. For information on these events and others taking place in the community go to VisitFindlay.com