Registration Open For FRC’s Grief Recovery Group

The Family Resource Center’s Grief Recovery Group is beginning again in May.

The Family Resource Center says the last few years have seen a lot of us dealing with grief in a variety of forms, and their Certified Grief Counselors are ready to help with tools and skills that anyone can use to manage their grief.

While generally associated with death, grief can develop as a result of any loss, whether from the loss of a career, health, trust, a relationship, or other trauma, grief is real, and many find it difficult to process.

“People say that you have to let go and move on in your life, but they don’t tell you what you need to do to accomplish that,” said Ginny Williams, Chief Culture & Transformation Office at Family Resource Center.

“The Grief Recovery Group provides a safe and caring environment for participants to learn forever skills that will help them understand and heal from a variety of loss experiences.”

There is no cost to participate in the Grief Recovery Group, and all materials will be provided.

The sessions will begin May 4th and run for eight consecutive Wednesdays.

Registration is open by visiting www.frcohio.org/hancock-support-programs.