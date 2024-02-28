Registration Open For United Way’s ‘Days of Caring’

(From the United Way of Hancock County)

Registration is open for United Way of Hancock County’s Days of Caring, now celebrating its 40th year of service to the community.

During Days of Caring, employees of area corporations, civic groups, and small businesses lend a hand to local organizations. Nonprofits in need of help submit projects, volunteer teams register to help, and the United Way matches up the two groups.

Days of Caring will take place May 6-10. In four-hour shifts, the volunteers take on projects such as landscaping, organizing, painting, planning an event, cleaning, construction and more. Shifts run from 8am-12pm or 12-4pm. Both nonprofits looking to submit projects and the volunteers who will complete them can register now.

“Since 2020 alone, Days of Caring has been a value to the community of nearly $400,000,” said Angela DeBoskey, CEO of United Way of Hancock County. “Going back 40 years is worth millions of dollars to the community, since the value of volunteer hours to nonprofits saves dollars that can be spent on their most important direct services. It’s as if we raised money for multiple extra campaigns – and that is something to celebrate.”

Registration closes April 10, and the United Way will connect volunteer teams and agencies for final project on or before April 23. To learn more, register a volunteer team, or register a project, visit www.liveunitedhancockcounty.org/days-caring.

In September, United Way of Hancock County will host a second opportunity to participate in Days of Caring. Fall Days of Caring will run Sept. 16-18, and a separate registration will open for those dates later this year.

Last year’s volunteer teams represented were: Marathon Petroleum Corp., Blanchard Valley Health System, Whirlpool Corp., First National Bank of Pandora, Freudenberg-NOK Sealing Technologies, City Apparel, Goodyear/Cooper Tire & Rubber Co., the McComb Future Farmers of America Club, Fifth Third Bank, Aktion Club of Hancock County, Hearthside Food Solutions, the United Way of Hancock County Community Connections Group, UIS Insurance & Investments, the Hancock County Democrats, and Gilmore Jasion Mahler, LTD.

Visit www.liveunitedhancockcounty.org/volunteersunited to learn more about Volunteers United, United Way’s volunteer center.